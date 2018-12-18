How To Get Even With Porch Pirates Have your packages been stolen off of your porch? Than you’ll love this video…..how to get even with those porch pirates! #jenandbill#Porchpirate#revenge SHARE RELATED CONTENT We Have Our Winner For The Perfect Christmas Playlist! Overboard (1987) Steve Harvey Says He Doesn’t Want to Host the Oscars: ‘I Don’t Want Them Digging Up My Past’ ‘Aquaman’ Swims Past $150M Overseas, Tops All DC Titles in China The “My Palm Beach Box” Subscription Box Is Here! Dolly Says YES! She’ll Be Punching The Clock Again!