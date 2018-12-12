If you missed out on the last red cup deal at Starbucks, you now have another chance to get your caffeine fix.
Starbucks is selling a brand new silver cup that will allow you to get free coffee for the entire month of January.
The 16 oz stainless steel cup will set you back $40 but it is pretty festive and will allow the holder of the ‘silver grail’ to get a free fill-up of coffee or tea every single day of the month.
Be on the lookout for the cup. A grande coffee usually runs about $2.10 so if you frequent Starbucks it’s worth the splurge.
What is your go-to coffee order?
How To Get Free Starbucks Every Day In January
