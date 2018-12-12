How To Get Free Starbucks Every Day In January

If you missed out on the last red cup deal at Starbucks, you now have another chance to get your caffeine fix.

Starbucks is selling a brand new silver cup that will allow you to get free coffee for the entire month of January.

The 16 oz stainless steel cup will set you back $40 but it is pretty festive and will allow the holder of the ‘silver grail’ to get a free fill-up of coffee or tea every single day of the month.

Be on the lookout for the cup. A grande coffee usually runs about $2.10 so if you frequent Starbucks it’s worth the splurge.

What is your go-to coffee order?