How to get tickets for Justin Bieber's Changes tour

RBMG/Def Jam RecordingsNow that it's been revealed that Justin Bieber's new album Changes is coming February 14, the ticket information for his upcoming tour in support of that album has also been released.

The public on-sale for the tickets will also take place February 14 at noon local time, via JustinBieber.com. Opening acts for the tour include Kehlani and Jaden Smith; Kehlani is featured on "Get Me," the new track Biebs dropped Monday night.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets starting Thursday, January 30 at 10 a.m. local time. Also on that day and time, a limited number of VIP Packages will be made available.

On February 3 at 10 a.m. local time, Justin's online store will offer Changes album pre-sales, pre-sales for the tour and exclusive merchandise. A dollar from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation, which supports mental health wellness.

In addition, collector's edition CD copies of Changes featuring a fold-out poster will be available at Target.

As previously reported, the tour kicks off May 14 in Seattle and will wrap up July 26 in East Rutherford, NJ.

