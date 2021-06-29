How To Host A Summer Olympics Watch Party

The Summer Olympics are set to begin in just a few weeks and since they were cancelled last year due to the pandemic, this year’s festivities will be extra special.

If you want to join in the fun and host a watch party, here are some things that you’ll need to ensure your event is gold medal worthy.

Set the scene – Olympic backdrops, fake Olympic torches, photo booth, etc.

Big screen TV – Have the opening ceremonies or the games on.

Snacks – Decorate snacks based on the team you’re rooting for to win.

Games – Have your own olympic style games if room allows, maybe in the backyard.

Medal ceremony – Make a big celebration and award faux medals to those who won the games.

What is your favorite Summer Olympic game to watch? Name something that if it were an olympic sport, you would take home the gold.