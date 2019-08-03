“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” Series in Works

If you loved the movie “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days” you’re going to love this, the movie is coming back as a television series.

The mobile platform Quibi is working feverishly to make this a reality when their mobile streaming platform launches soon.

The series will focus on an online writer and an oversexed ad executive who both want to prove they can be in a monogamous relationship.

There’s no word on casting for the series but look for the mobile streaming platform Quibi to go live in April of next year.

Have you heard of Quibi yet? What other rom-coms would like to see be made into a TV series?