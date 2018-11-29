How To Make Mistletoe Margaritas

If you think that Margaritas are just for lounging by the pool then think again these mistletoe margaritas are perfect for nights by the fireplace.

To make the White Christmas Margaritas it only takes 15 minutes and you’ll need 1/2 cups whole cranberries, 1/4 cup granulated sugar, divided, 2 tbsp. kosher salt, 1 wedge lime, for the rim, 2 cups cranberry juice,12 oz. silver tequila, 8 oz. triple sec, 3/4 cup lime juice, divided, 6 cups ice and Mint, for garnish.

Take the cranberries and toss them in the lime juice and add the sugar then put on a baking sheet to dry, combine the remaining salt and sugar to rim your glasses.

Combine cranberry juice, tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and ice in a large blender. Blend until smooth, pour and garnish with mint leaves. Enjoy!

Click here to see one of these delicious concoctions created!

What is your favorite holiday cocktail?

