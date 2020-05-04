How To Make The Perfect Comfort Food Thanks To The Cheesecake Factory

Picking out the bright side in this coronavirus lockdown, many of us have been given the extra time to up our game in the kitchen. Looking for a free comfort food cooking class? Say no more thanks to The Cheesecake Factory. On Thursday afternoon, the restaurant’s Chief Culinary Officer will take to Facebook Live for a virtual session whipping up some of their brunch dishes, including lemon-ricotta pancakes and chicken and broccoli pasta. You will likely need to hit up the supermarket beforehand, so The Cheesecake Factory provided a shopping list. What dishes have you whipped up since the outbreak began? Which new ones have you learned to cook?

Check out the Cheesecake Factory here:  https://www.facebook.com/thecheesecakefactory/!

 

SHARE