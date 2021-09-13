How To Order A Butterbeer Blizzard From Dairy Queen’s Secret Menu

It’s always fun to find out when your favorite fast food chain has a “secret menu”.

Apparently Dairy Queen has one and includes a menu item called the “Butterbeer Blizzard”.

Here’s how to get one: ask for a vanilla ice cream base with vanilla syrup, butterscotch syrup, Butterfinger pieces, and a swirl of whipped cream topping.

The secret was let out of the bag when an employee of Dairy Queen created a TikTok about the item.

Have you ever ordered something from a fast food chains “secret menu”? Tell us about a secret menu item and how to get it!