How To Stop Those Sneaky RoboCalls!

I don’t know about you, but I am always weary when my phone rings. All my friends text, so when it rings, it’s either my Mom (always welcomed obvi), or a robocall.

Great news! Help is on the way for millions of people who receive unwanted calls with local area codes that trick you into picking up.

PS…..please take the 3 minutes to watch this awesomely silly Sesame Street video!!!

Phone providers said that a new verification system that prevents callers from masking their actual numbers is being implemented in the next few months and will ramp-up in 2019.

According to data, cell phone users received 6.1 million robocalls per hour in September 2018 alone.

If you want to stop the calls, or at least slow them down make sure to register your number in the National Do Not Call Registry.

Do you have any tricks that you play on robocallers/telemarketers?