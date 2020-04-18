How To Tell Friends And Family You Don’t Want To Text All Day

Do you have a family member or friend that is constantly texting you? Are you tired of coming up with a reply just to be nice? Do you want to tell them politely that you are not in the texting mood but can’t come up with the words or emojis to do so? VICE has listed some great ways to stop a text thread from going all day long. The best way is to just tell them that you aren’t in a good headspace to talk right now. Be nice but be direct. Offer them the lifeline of catching up later. You could lie to them and say you can’t talk but you really can. What they don’t know won’t hurt them. Another tip to avoid texting with someone all day is to say nothing or stop talking altogether. At some point, they should get the message. If all else fails, type this: g2g. It means “Got To Go.” Hopefully, they will understand. Have you done any of these? Do you have someone who wants to text you all day long?