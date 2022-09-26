How To Watch NASA Blow Up An Asteroid Tonight

In a scene straight out of a Bruce Willis movie, NASA will be attempting to blow up an asteroid tonight – and you can watch along online.

At 7:14pm, the unmanned DART spacecraft – that’s ‘Double Asteroid Redirection Test’ – will slam into the 52-foot asteroid Dimorphos at a speed of 14,000 miles per hour.

While it won’t actually blow up the asteroid, the force should be enough to slow it down and knock it off course.

It’s the first test of what NASA hopes can be a defense against future asteroids that might be on a collision course with Earth.

The collision will take place at 7:14pm EST – and you can watch along online on NASA TV at nasa.gov.

