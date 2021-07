Fans of the Summer Olympics are anxiously awaiting the opening ceremony. The event will take place Friday, July 23 at 7 a.m. EDT. NBC is broadcasting the whole day and viewers can catch it live, coast-to-coast, starting at 6:55 a.m. EDT. NBC will also re-broadcast the event at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The opening ceremony will take place at the Japan National Stadium. Do you watch the opening ceremony?