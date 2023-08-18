Howard Jones celebrates 40th anniversary of debut single “New Song

Cherry Red Records

August 19 marks the 40th anniversary of the release of Howard Jones’ debut single, “New Song,” and even he can’t quite believe it’s been that long.

“I guess, you know, some people say, ‘Well, where does all the time go?’ But I mean, I just filled those four decades full exciting things,” Jones tells ABC Audio. “So I feel really good that I’m still here fighting my corner, you know, after forty years”

Jones says when the song was first released, all he really thought about was getting to play “proper gigs” and being “on the telly” and “on the radio with my music.”

He absolutely remembers the first time he heard “New Song” on the radio, noting it was on BBC Radio One, on a program where guests shared their thoughts on whether a tune would be a hit. That week’s guest was Gary Numan, best known for the single “Cars.”

“He said, ‘Oh, I think I think this is going to be a huge hit,’’’ Howard shares. “And I was just absolutely over the moon. I’ll always be grateful to him because that was a wonderful boost for me.”

Fans of Howard Jones can hear him play “New Song” and all his other hits on the road right now. He’s currently on the Letting It Go Show with Boy George & Culture Club. The tour hits Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday, August 18. A complete list of dates can be found at howardjones.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.