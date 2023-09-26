Howard Jones celebrating 40th career anniversary with official “Fanthology”

This Day in Music Books

Howard Jones continues to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his career in music, and this time, his fans who are helping him mark the special milestone.

Jones is set to release the new book Howard Jones – We’re In This Together on October 6. The book, which he’s calling an official “Fanthology,” features over 350 contributions from fans sharing their favorite anecdotes about his concerts, music and more. Jones also contributes some his own memories to the book.

Howard Jones – We’re In This Together is being released in three formats: a Super Deluxe Edition, a Deluxe Edition and a Hardback Edition. Only 250 copies of the Super Deluxe Edition will be available, and they come with all sorts of goodies for fans, including an autographed book with a personal dedication and video message from Jones, a piece of one of Jones’ synthesizers, a USB stick with a previously unheard piano medley of eight Jones hits recorded for the release and more.

All versions are available for preorder now.

Howard Jones – We’re In This Together drops the same day the singer will release a new compilation album, Celebrate It Together: The Very Best Of Howard Jones 1983-2023. It features his entire catalog broken down into four categories — Popular Hits, Electro, Chill and Curiosities — with each song personally selected by Jones. It is also available for preorder now.

