Howard Jones releasing new studio album, ‘Dialogue,’ this year; announces US summer tour with Midge Ure

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA

Veteran U.K. synthpop star Howard Jones is preparing a new studio album titled Dialogue, the third in a trilogy of electronic releases following the 2015 multimedia project Engage and the 2019 album Transform.

More information will be unveiled about Dialogue soon. Jones will support the album with a tour later this year running from a June 17 show in Tulalip, Washington, through a July 27 concert in Dallas. He’ll be accompanied by a four-piece band that includes bassist and Chapman stick player Nick Beggs, formerly of Kajagoogoo.

Howard will be joined on the trek by special guest Midge Ure, former frontman of Ultravox and co-writer of the classic 1980s Live Aid charity single “Do They Know It’s Christmas.”

“I am beyond excited to be touring the U.S. this summer with my great friend Midge Ure,” Jones says in a statement. “As we take safe steps to put the pandemic behind us, the tour will be a celebration of being together, enjoying the power of live music again. Expect plenty of hit songs as well as cuts from my new album Dialogue.”

Ure adds, “What a joy to be touring North America with my friend Howard Jones again. With the emphasis on technology, quality and performance I am looking forward to dusting off the synthesizers, cranking up the guitar and playing with the brilliant musicians who will be sharing the stage with me.”

Meanwhile, Jones is wrapping up a U.S. winter trek tonight in Richmond, Virginia, with his acoustic trio, which also features Beggs. Visit HowardJones.com for his full tour schedule.

Howard is best known for his string of synth-driven 1980s hits, which included “New Song,” “What Is Love?,” “Things Can Only Get Better,” “Life in One Day,” “No One Is to Blame” and “Everlasting Love.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.