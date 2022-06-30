Howard Stern Revealed Accidentally That He Is A Part Of New “Doctor Doom”

Howard Stern recently revealed behind the scenes with a ‘hot’ mic that he is a part of the new Doctor Doom project.

Howard said, “Well, I’m gonna do Doctor Doom. But believe me, I’m f***ing miserable about it.”

There are no known Marvel projects involving Doctor Doom in the works, but Howard accidentally revealed that something is coming soon.

He did also confess to asking Robert Downey Jr. for advice on acting.

Which radio personality is the most iconic for you and your life?