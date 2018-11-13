HS students appear to give Nazi salute in prom photo

Students at a Wisconsin high school are facing backlash after a photograph that appears to display them exercising the Nazi salute has gone viral.

In the photo, almost all 63 boys are seen seemingly making the ‘Sieg Heil’ salute before their junior prom last spring at Baraboo High School.

One student appears to be displaying a white power sign.

The controversial picture was posted to the photographer’s website with other images from the day but was reported and is only becoming viral now.

The district is now investigating the photo and is reportedly prepared to take legal action if necessary.

One boy who is pictured not making the gesture released a statement via Twitter saying he was not comfortable making the signal and that some of the classmates in the photo bullied in the past.

The photographer who was allegedly behind the idea of the photo released a statement apologizing, according to inside edition.

No other information is available at this time.