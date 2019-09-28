Huey Lewis and the News Have Returned

For the first time in 10 years, Huey Lewis and the news have released new music. The song, titled “Her Love Is Killin’ Me,” is the first single from their upcoming album. This song was done just before Lewis was diagnosed with Ménière disease, a disease that caused him to lose his ability to hear music enough to sing. Be on the lookout for the group’s untitled album featuring the new single to be released next year. What do you think of the group’s new song? What is your favorite Huey Lewis and the News song?