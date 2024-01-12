Huey Lewis featured on Umphrey’s McGee cover of David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance”

Hanging Brains Music

Huey Lewis is featured in a newly released cover of David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” from jam band Umphrey’s McGee.

The performance comes from Lewis’ final recording session before he suffered hearing loss from Ménière’s disease, which prevents him from hearing well enough to sing. He revealed his condition in 2018 and subsequently canceled all remaining tour dates.

“It was a real thrill to sing this with the Umphrey’s guys,” Lewis shares. “I have been a fan from the first time I heard them, and was keen to join them for this tune.”

“Let’s Dance,” which also features saxophonist Jeff Coffin, is available now via digital outlets and on YouTube.

This isn’t the first time Huey has joined Umphrey’s McGee. He appeared on two tracks on their 2006 album, Safety in Numbers, including “Women, Wine and Song,” which he performed with them on a 2006 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

