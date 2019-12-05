Huey Lewis & the News announce 'Weather,' first new album of original songs since 2001

BMG

Huey Lewis & the News will be showing some love to their fans on Valentine's Day next year.

The group has announced their first new, original album since 2001, Weather, will be coming out February 14. They also unveiled their new single, "While We're Young," following their previous release, "Her Love Is Killin' Me."

Weather features six original tracks, as well as a cover of the classic Eugene Church song, "Pretty Girls Everywhere."

The sessions for the new music took place right around the time last year that Lewis was diagnosed with Ménière's disease, an inner-ear disorder characterized by vertigo, ringing and hearing loss. It's prohibited his ability to perform but apparently, not to sing.

Weather follows 2001's Plan B and 2010's R&B covers album Soulsville.

Here is the Weather track list:

"While We're Young"

"Her Love Is Killin' Me"

"I Am There for You"

"Hurry Back Baby"

"Remind Me Why I Love You Again"

"Pretty Girls Everywhere"

"One of the Boys"

