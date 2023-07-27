Huey Lewis & The News to celebrate 40th anniversary of ‘Sports’ with vinyl reissue

Capitol/UMe

Huey Lewis & The News’ classic album Sports is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion, Lewis is reissuing the album on vinyl.

The vinyl release will drop September 15, which is exactly 40 years to the day of the initial album’s release. It will come in two different colors: classic black and olive green.

Sports was Huey Lewis & the News’ first number-one album and featured four Top 10 hits: “Heart and Soul,” “The Heart of Rock & Roll,” “I Want A New Drug” and “If This Is It,” with the fifth single, “Walking on a Thin Line,” hitting the Top 20.

Sports went on to be certified seven-times Platinum by the RIAA and also won two Grammy wins for the group: Best Rock Vocal Group for “Heart and Soul” and Record of the Year for “The Heart of Rock and Roll.”

The Sports vinyl is available for preorder now.

