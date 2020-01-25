Huey Lewis to discuss new album, hearing loss on this weekend's 'CBS Sunday Morning'

CBS News

CBS NewsHuey Lewis will appear on this weekend's episode of CBS Sunday Morning to chat about what may be his and his band The News' final studio album, Weather, which will be released on February 14.

For the past two years, Lewis has been battling Ménière's disease, which causes severe hearing loss and has left him unable to sing or perform.

On the show, which airs at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, the 69-year-old singer explains that an early symptom of the disease was the loss of hearing in his right ear, and then recalls an incident at a January 2018 concert in Dallas when its effects became truly debilitating.

"I went on stage and it was horrible," Huey says. "It was just unbelievable. Couldn't hear a thing. Sang out of tune. Had the worst night of my life."

Lewis' illness forced him and The News to cancel a planned tour, and the band -- which has been together for 40 years -- hasn't been able to perform since then.

"All those shows. All those shows were canceled," Huey laments. "And I miss the guys. I miss the camaraderie, you know?"

Lewis tells CBS Sunday Morning that some days are better than others for him, noting that the disease causes hearing distortion as well as hearing loss.

In other news, a new video featuring Lewis talking about Weather has been posted on his official YouTube channel.

"This new batch of songs is really among our best work," he says. "It was a passage of time, I think, for me -- accepting that I'm not a spring chicken anymore and writing from that…perspective opened things up for me a little bit."

