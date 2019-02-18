Huge Crash At Daytona 500

Denny Hamlin won yesterday’s Daytona 500, but it was kind of overshadowed by a fiery 21-car crash. It was actually one of five crashes at the race, but it was definitely the biggest. Fortunately, there were no reports of anyone getting hurt. Today is also the anniversary of the death of Dale Earnhardt at Daytona. He died in a crash at the race track on February 18, 2001. By the way, Denny’s win was big for the Joe Gibbs Racing Team..JD Gibbs passed away last month. He is the man behind Denny’s success and the racing team’s success.