Huge Honda Recall

Honda is recalling more than a million Honda and Acura models in the U.S. because of defective Takata airbags.

Millions of vehicles around the world have been recalled because of the defective airbags, including 13 million Honda and Acura models alone.

The vehicles in this recall were previously repaired for airbag issues, but the replacement parts were found to be potentially faulty after one exploded and injured the driver of a Honda Odyssey. The complete list of models being recalled is here.