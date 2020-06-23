Huge Support For Bubba

You may not be into NASCAR, but this story about drivers and Bubba Wallace is priceless. Bubba got a huge show of support before the Geico 500 yesterday at Talladega, when dozens of drivers and their crews walked behind as his #43 car was pushed to the starting line. 82-year-old team owner Richard Petty also joined the procession to support his driver. On Sunday, someone put a noose in Wallace’s garage stall. Wallace is NASCAR’s only black full-time driver. He’s the guy who recently convinced NASCAR to ban the confederate flag from its races. NASCAR is going all-in on finding out who’s responsible for the noose. They’re even working with the FBI . . . and whoever did it will be banned for life.