Timothée Chalamet as inventor Willy Wonka is determined to transform humanity one delicious chocolate bon bon at a time in the latest whimsical trailer for Wonka. He plays a young Willy Wonka facing off against a chocolate cartel that wants to keep him from practicing his craft. “You should stand up to those bullies, give ‘em the ol one-two,” Hugh Grant’s Oompa Loompa character tells Wonka at one point. Wonka will hit theaters starting Dec. 6 and in North America on Dec. 15th.