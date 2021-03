The upcoming Dungeons and Dragons film now has its lead villain, and his name is Hugh Grant. Sophia Lillis who you may remember from the It films will be by Grant’s side. The movie, which is based on the popular board game, also stars Chris Pine, Justice Smith, Michelle Rodgriguez, Rege-Jean Page, and others. No further details have been released about Grant’s role. The film is expected to released next year. Are you a fan of Dungeons and Dragons?