Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal Prank Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds was tricked into wearing an ugly sweater to a holiday party.

Reynolds posted a picture on Instagram of him with Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal. While the other guys were in regular clothes, Reynolds was wearing a hideous Christmas sweater complete with a bow.

Reynolds captioned the photo, “These f**king a**holes said it was a sweater party.”

The facial expressions are priceless.

Have you done the ugly Christmas sweater party? How many do you own?