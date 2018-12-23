Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal Prank Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds was tricked into wearing an ugly sweater to a holiday party.
Reynolds posted a picture on Instagram of him with Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal. While the other guys were in regular clothes, Reynolds was wearing a hideous Christmas sweater complete with a bow.
Reynolds captioned the photo, “These f**king a**holes said it was a sweater party.”
The facial expressions are priceless.
Have you done the ugly Christmas sweater party? How many do you own?

