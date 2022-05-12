Hulu announced as livestream platform for Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza & Austin City Limits festivals

Courtesy of Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits Music Festival

Music festivals are coming to Hulu in a big way.

The Disney-partnered platform announced Thursday that it’ll be livestreaming the Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits festivals this year and in 2023. According to a press release, the news “marks the first time that a platform has had streaming rights to all three of these iconic live events.”

Hulu subscribers will be able to watch select sets from all three festivals live at no additional cost, as well as additional behind-the-scenes footage.

“Hulu and Live Nation are both committed to delivering exceptional entertainment to fans, so we are thrilled to be collaborating with them, again, as we expand our offering to include these three legendary festivals,” says Hulu president Joe Earley. “Each event is unique, but all three bring people together for incredible music, artistry, and experiences, which we are fortunate to be able to share with Hulu subscribers.”

The specific artists and livestream schedules will be announced in the weeks leading up to the festivals.

Bonnaroo takes place June 16-19 in Manchester, Tennessee, and its lineup includes Stevie Nicks among its headliners. Lollapalooza, which will be held July 28-31 in Chicago, will feature headlining sets from Green Day, Metallica and more. Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the headliners for Austin City Limits, which takes place October 7-9 and 14-16 in Austin, Texas.

