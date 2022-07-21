Hulu Releases Trailer For Unauthorized Series About Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson has made it clear that he has nothing to do with the Hulu series based on his life, MIKE.

The upcoming miniseries will star Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight, Bird Box) and is an 8-episode series that details the trials and tribulations.

“Hulu to announce stealing a black athlete’s story during Black History Month couldn’t be more inappropriate or tone deaf,” wrote Mike Tyson on Instagram back in February 2021.

The trailer for the series was released earlier this week. Tyson has called for a boycott of Hulu, but that has not stopped the streaming service from releasing the first two episodes on August 25th, with the remaining six episodes released weekly.

Do you think Mike Tyson is entitled to compensation from the film that bears his name and likeness?