Hulu Renews ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ For Season 2

Hulu recently announced that Nine Perfect Strangers will be renewed for another season just two years after it debuted.

A second season of the drama has been formally commissioned by the Disney-owned streaming service, with Nicole Kidman returning in the lead role as the proprietor of a posh health retreat where people go to find a way to better their lives.

With Murray Bartlett, Liv Ullman, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Aras Aydin all in talks to join Kidman, the program will have a new cast of vacationers.

The current writers’ strike might affect when the production for season 2 of this series will begin.