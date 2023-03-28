Humble Pie Legacy announces September tour

courtesy of Humble Pie Legacy

Humble Pie founding drummer Jerry Shirley is ready to celebrate the band’s legacy, launching a new incarnation of the late ’60s/early ’70s group.

Shirley’s announced a new tour, Jerry Shirley Presents: Humble Pie Legacy – 50 Years of Smokin’, which will feature a group of artists he’s handpicked to carry on the band’s name: band leader and guitarist Dave “Bucket” Colwell, bassist Ivan Bodley, drummer Bobby Marks and vocalist/guitarist Jim Stapley.

Shirley shares, “Having spent a long time carefully putting together such a wonderful band of top-class players with the help of Dave ‘Bucket’ Colwell, my musical director and band leader using his recruiting skills, I am thrilled with the outcome and can’t wait to see and hear them light up the live stage later this year.”

And the new incarnation of Humble Pie has the blessing of at least one of its former members, with Peter Frampton sharing, “I wholeheartedly support this venture.”

The nine-date tour is set to kick off September 13 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, wrapping September 24 in Kent, Ohio, with additional dates to be announced. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday. A complete list of tour dates can be found at humblepieofficial.com.

