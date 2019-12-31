"Humbled and excited": Paula Abdul to make 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' debut tonight

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAPaula Abdul has topped the chart multiple times in her storied career, won American Music Awards, MTV VMAs and Grammys, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, toured the world and judged American Idol. But tonight, she'll do something she's never done before: perform on ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

"I'm so grateful and, like, humbled and excited...my dancers are excited," Paula tells ABC Audio. "It's an incredible experience and I love Dick Clark Productions...And, you know, I pinch myself that I'm actually still doing this!"

But despite never having performed on the show, Paula, who'll wrap up her current Forever Your Girl residency in Las Vegas on January 4, says she never misses a New Year's countdown.

"Are you kidding? I watch every year. Every year!" she laughs. "I tape it if I'm out at a party. I mean, come on! I'm not the only one, there are millions of others, too!"

While we don't know what 2020 will bring, Paula says she isn't making any resolutions, because she's found a better way.

"You know, I don't make resolutions, I just continue the same mantra of walking in gratitude," she explains. "That's always been my most favorite thing to live by because resolutions...I don't want to, like, not complete them. So if I continue to walk in gratitude, kinda, the miracles keep happening!"

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest starts at 8 p.m. ET tonight on ABC and will also feature performances from the likes of Alanis Morissette, Sheryl Crow, Usher, The Jonas Brothers, Dan + Shay, Green Day and more.

