Hundreds Dead, Hospitalized from Moonshine in India

At least 133 people are dead and more than 200 others have been hospitalized after consuming tainted alcohol, officials in India say.

The victims reportedly consumed unregulated moonshine, known as “country-made liquor.”

Police have arrested 10 people and are questioning several others who could be involved in supplying the area with liquor, according to a senior police official. The official, named Partha Pratim Saikia, says, “It is a case of alcohol poisoning, and it has affected a few tea gardens and villages surrounding them in this district.”

India has been fighting a long battle against the sale and consumption of fake or illegal alcohol, with numerous incidents over the past decade leading to widespread deaths and arrests.

Homemade alcohol is usually brewed in villages and then smuggled into cities to be sold for nearly one-third the price of legally brewed liquor.

SafeProof, a group that lobbies against fake alcohol, says illegal liquor can be deadly “when other liquids like rubbing alcohol or methanol are added to the distilled spirit.” That gives sellers the ability to increase the quantity and potency of the liquid.

Country-made liquor usually contains toxic methanol, which can make people feel drunk even in small amounts. Signs of methanol poisoning can include dizziness, drowsiness, confusion, headaches and inability to coordinate muscle movements.