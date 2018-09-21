Hundreds of Riviera Beach Workers See Delay in Paycheck

After a brief hold up, hundreds of Riviera Beach workers, including police and firefighters, will now finally be receiving their Friday paycheck.

Early Friday, city employees received an email from city manager Karen Hoskins reporting that the employees who would have usually received their direct deposit Thursday evening or Friday morning would have to wait a bit longer to get paid due to complications with the bank.

Randy Sherman, the city’s finance director said an issue with TD Bank led to the mishap.

Sherman shared the city’s payment summary report with CBS12.

The documents show more than $1.2 million for payroll and accounts payable was approved on Wednesday.

That money didn’t not show up in people’s accounts on Friday.

However, Sherman said the issue should be resolved and employees will see their direct deposits sometime in the afternoon.

