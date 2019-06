At first I thought, oh no, that means no Liam Hemsworth and no Jennifer Lawrence! Then it hit me….NO LENNY KRAVITZ!!!!

SUZANNE COLLINS is writing a “Hunger Games” prequel novel that’ll be out next May. And a movie will follow. It takes place around the 10th Hunger Games, 64 years before the events of the first novel.

Are you a fan of the Hunger Games movies? I like them! Who’s your favorite character?