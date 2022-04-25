Hungry for your votes: Duran Duran leading Rock Hall fan ballot by hundreds of thousands

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Global Citizen

With just a week left to go, Duran Duran seems to be running away with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s “Fan Vote.”

Fans are allowed to vote once a day for up to five of this year’s Rock Hall nominees through April 29. The top five vote-getters will then make up a “fans’ ballot” that will count towards choosing the 2022 inductees. So far, Duran Duran is way ahead of every other nominee, with more than 903,000 votes. The second and third biggest vote-getters are Eminem, with more than 672,000 votes and Pat Benatar, with nearly 606,000 votes.

The rest of the top five is rounded out by Eurythmics, with nearly 423,000 votes, and Dolly Parton with more than 382,000. As previously reported, Parton asked to withdraw her name from consideration, but the Rock Hall is moving forward with her as a nominee.

Some of this year’s nominees who aren’t doing very well in the votes include the MC5, Beck, New York Dolls and pioneering African musician Fela Kuti. In the middle of the pack, Judas Priest, Carly Simon and Lionel Richie are hovering just outside the top five.

Voting closes on Friday; the official inductees will be announced soon afterwards.

