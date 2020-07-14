“Hunter” And “Aurora” Are The Names Most Regretted By Parents

Hunter?!?! That’s my son’s name and I have never regretted it! How odd! Is your kids name on this list?

I have a feeling Elon Musk might regret naming his son “X Æ A-12”. And if he doesn’t, X might one day!

Gigacalculator.com surveyed nearly 6,000 parents to find out if they regret what they named their kids. Keep in mind, this survey is from the U.K.

In the survey, 73 percent of parents said they thought of better names for their children after they named them.

Do you regret what you named your kids? Did you think of a better name after a few weeks, months, years?

Most regretted boys names

Hunter

Jaxon

Carter

Tobias

Oliver

Grayson

Felix

Jasper

Sonny

Dexter

Most regretted girls names

Aurora

Arabella

Lyla

Amber

Edith

Maryam

Harriet

Summer

Delilah

Gracie

