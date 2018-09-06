Hurricane Florence Weakens

Hurricane Florence continues to weaken over the south-central Atlantic and is now a Category 2 storm.

The National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. Eastern time advisory located Florence just over 11-hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda and moving northwest at 10 miles an hour, with top winds down to 105 miles an hour.

Additional weakening is forecast during the next day or two, but Florence is expected to remain a hurricane and likely re-intensify over the weekend.

Swells generated by Florence will begin to affect Bermuda tomorrow and reach portions of the U.S. East Coast over the weekend, likely causing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.



It’s packing winds of 125 miles per hour and is about 1,200 miles southeast of Bermuda.

Hurricane #Florence Update: #Florence becomes the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season. https://t.co/ACR1Bdni2v pic.twitter.com/IwxHsBJ1A9 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2018

It’s not yet known how much of a threat Florence poses to the U.S., but it has the potential to take a path that hits the East Coast anywhere from the Carolina’s to New York.

