Hurricane Michael Category 4 storm, Winds now 150 mph

Hurricane Michael is still a Category 4 hurricane on the verge of becoming a Cat 5. The extremely dangerous storm continues to strengthen as it heads toward the Florida Panhandle.

Tropical storm conditions are spreading across the Florida Panhandle as Michael approaches.

SUMMARY OF 1000 AM CDT…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

LOCATION…29.4N 86.0W

ABOUT 60 MI…95 KM SSW OF PANAMA CITY FLORIDA

ABOUT 65 MI…100 KM WSW OF APALACHICOLA FLORIDA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…150 MPH…230 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NNE OR 15 DEGREES AT 14 MPH…22 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…928 MB…27.41 INCHES

The National Hurricane Center says a private weather station at Bald Point in Franklin County reported a sustained wind of 48 miles-an-hour and a gust of 59 miles-an-hour, and the nearby Apalachicola airport reported a gust of 58 miles-an-hour.

Water levels continue to rise along the Panhandle coast with a National Ocean Service water level station at Apalachicola reporting more than four feet of flooding above ground level.

Here are the 10 AM CDT Key Messages for #Michael pic.twitter.com/9ByRFnqMzO — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 10, 2018

As of 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, Michael was located about 60 miles south-southwest of Panama City and about 65 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola.

Maximum sustained winds are 145 miles-an-hour, and the hurricane is moving north at 13 miles-an-hour.

This is the worst storm that the FL Panhandle has seen in over a century. I cannot stress enough, no matter where you are in the Panhandle, it is time to find shelter. See my latest update on Hurricane Michael- https://t.co/aPoLqnUg5S pic.twitter.com/TiF6YEFE0r — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) October 10, 2018

Forecasters say life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall are expected along the northeastern Gulf coast. On the forecast track, the eye of Michael is expected to move ashore over the Florida Panhandle in a few hours.

About four million people are under hurricane warnings while another 16 million are under tropical storm warnings. Airports along the Florida Panhandle are closed ahead of Michael. Life-threatening storm surge, hurricane force winds and heavy rainfall is imminent as the storm moves ashore.

We are closely monitoring couplets in #HurricaneMichael that may contain embedded tornadoes. Please pay attention to the latest warnings from our office and be ready to take action. #Michael #FLwx pic.twitter.com/lesYuxKux7 — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) October 10, 2018

