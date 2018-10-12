Hurricane Michael Death Toll Rises

Michael is blamed for the deaths of at least eleven people.

Four people were killed in Florida, five in Virginia, one in Georgia and another in North Carolina.

Officials continue to say that number may rise even higher as the search and rescue effort continues.

FEMA chief Brock Long said many regions are dealing with massive structural damages, downed trees and lack of power.

He repeated a warning that power may be out in affected areas for some time.

An official with the Department of Health and Human Services said it may not be safe for many people to try and return home.

Hurricane Michael hit the Florida panhandle as a Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph winds Wednesday afternoon.

