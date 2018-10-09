Hurricane Michael is now a category 3 hurricane. The NCH is now calling Michael a major hurricane that is capable of producing “life-threatening” storm surges.

Michael has maximum sustained winds of 120mph and is moving north at 12mph. The center of the storm will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico through Tuesday night before making landfall in the Florida Panhandle Wednesday Morning.

Hurricane Michael is also expected to strengthen yet again before landfall before weakening as it makes its way onto land.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida to Anclote River Florida

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* Anclote River Florida to Anna Maria Island Florida, including

Tampa Bay

* Alabama/Florida border to Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Alabama/Florida border to Suwannee River Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Alabama/Florida border to the Mississippi/Alabama border

* Suwanee River Florida to Chassahowitzka Florida

* Fernandina Beach Florida to South Santee River South Carolina

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Chassahowitzka to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

* Mississippi/Alabama border to the Mouth of the Pearl River

* South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

* Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

The post Hurricane Michael now a Category 3 storm appeared first on 850 WFTL.