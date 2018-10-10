Hurricane Michael now a Category 4 storm

Hurricane Michael is now a category 4 hurricane. The extremely dangerous storm continues to strengthen as it heads toward the Florida Panhandle.

The National Hurricane Center says Michael’s maximum sustained winds have increased to 140 miles an hour. As of 5 a.m. Eastern time, the hurricane was located 140 miles south-southwest of Panama City and moving north at 13 miles an hour. Forecasters say life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall are expected along the northeastern Gulf coast. On the forecast track, the eye of Michael is expected to move ashore over the Florida Panhandle later today.

Hurricane #Michael is now an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane and its outer rainbands are beginning to reach the coast. This is a life-threatening event for portions of the northeastern Gulf Coast. Go to https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb for details. pic.twitter.com/RtozXvcTE6 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 10, 2018

