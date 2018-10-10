Hurricane Michael now a Category 4 storm

Hurricane Michael is now a category 4 hurricane. The extremely dangerous storm continues to strengthen as it heads toward the Florida Panhandle.

The National Hurricane Center says Michael’s maximum sustained winds have increased to 140 miles an hour. As of 5 a.m. Eastern time, the hurricane was located 140 miles south-southwest of Panama City and moving north at 13 miles an hour. Forecasters say life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall are expected along the northeastern Gulf coast. On the forecast track, the eye of Michael is expected to move ashore over the Florida Panhandle later today.

The post Hurricane Michael now a Category 4 storm appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Hurricane Michael now a Category 3 storm New app allows FL students to report ‘suspicious activity’ Gov. Scott declares State of Emergency for 35 FL counties #HurricaneMichael Drunk rider steals Uber driver’s car in Miami Rapper Kanye West to meet Trump at WH Two Injured in Stabbing in Belle Glade
Comments