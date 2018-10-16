Hurricane Michael Relief Donation Drive

Hurricane Michael came on so fast and so strong, the reaction time was shorter than normal. Now the Florida panhandle needs your help. They need it ALL. Every day items that we normally don’t think about until we don’t have access to it. There are a lot of families displaced as well as family pets and they need us to come through.

Please join us, along with All My Sons Moving & Storage & Feeding South Florida, and help now.

Most Needed Non-Food Items: Diapers (Baby & Adult) & wipes Personal hygiene items Cleaning supplies

Most Needed Food Items: Instant soup mixes Pop-top canned food Peanut Butter Cereal bottled water



Bring what you can to the donation drop off site near you!

Date: Tuesday, October 16th

Time: 7am- 7pm

Location: Harley Davidson of Palm Beach, 2955 45th Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Date: Wednesday, October 17th

Time: 7am-7pm

Location: Palm Beach Outlets, 1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. West Palm Beach, 33401

Cash donations will be accepted for the American Red Cross Hurricane Michael relief efforts as well. Click here to make your donation now.

