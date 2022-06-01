Hurricane Season Starts Today

We’re starting this season off with a bang. We may be dealing with some form of tropical system by this Friday. Forecasters say the first tropical system of the Atlantic hurricane season could form by Thursday. Meteorologists say there’s a “high” chance of a tropical depression or a storm forming in the Gulf of Mexico between Florida and the Yucatan Peninsula. They say the new Atlantic storm is likely to take shape from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, which hit Mexico’s southern west coast from the Pacific this week. A rainstorm currently developing on Mexico’s east coast will be named Alex if it reaches wind speeds of 39-miles-per-hour. That storm could reach southern Florida by the end of the week.

You can also buy some hurricane supplies tax free from now till June 10th. Here’s the link

https://floridarevenue.com/DisasterPrep/Documents/2022%20Disaster%20Preparedness%20Sales%20Tax%20Holiday%20-%20External%20FAQs%20-%20Consumers.pdf

STAY SAFE