On Saturday, March 30, fresh food enthusiasts are encouraged to “Hurry Back to Currie” for the City of West Palm Beach’s second annual Farmer’s Market. The Market is in place of the regularly scheduled West Palm Beach GreenMarket, which will be canceled on March 30 due to the Palm Beach International Boat Show. The Farmer’s Market is expected to have familiar finds to the popular GreenMarket, with some of the same vendors setting up shop and with the addition of vendors from the weekly Antique and Flea Market and Northwood businesses. Additionally, Currie Park will be the locale of the March the Palm Beach Post Sunday on the Waterfront, which takes place on Sunday, March 24. While typically held on the third Sunday of the month, the March concert is scheduled for the fourth Sunday of the month.

“The ‘Hurry Back to Currie’ promotion has encouraged locals and visitors to explore a bit more of our City this season,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio. “We are pleased with the attendance at The Palm Beach Post Sunday on the Waterfront events in January and February and look forward to an even more exciting March with the addition of the Farmer’s Market.”

Currie Park sits on the West Palm Beach waterfront only minutes north of Clematis Street The park offers guests plenty of open green space, a playground, tennis courts, a boat ramp into the Intracoastal Waterway, and a memorial to the late Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King, Jr.

“At the beginning of each new year, we see many visitors and part time residents in West Palm Beach, and we hope to highlight Currie Park as another fun aspect of their time in the city,” said Mary Pinak, Community Events Manager for the City of West Palm Beach Department of Parks and Recreation. “Starting last year, instead of cancelling events due to the Boat Show, the City relocated them to Currie Park. The initial move was so successful that we expanded our program offerings this season. In addition to a fabulous location, Currie Park is adjacent to the popular Northwood Village, another great section of the City. We encourage Market and concert goers to explore this village, where shopping, eating and enjoying art is fun and unique.”

The Palm Beach Post Sunday on the Waterfront will feature The Valerie Tyson Band, a soulful and electrifying band, that performs classic and modern music. The band specializes in today’s Top 40 hits, jazz, classic rock, R&B, and reggae and is known to keep the party rocking and the dance floor packed. The concert runs from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The Palm Beach Post Sunday on the Waterfront sponsors-to-date include: The Palm Beach Post, Palm Beach Daily News, 97.9 WRMF, SUNNY 107.9, 103.1 WIRK, X 102.3, Beatz 96.3, News Talk 850 WFTL, 640 Hurricane Sports Radio, and AT&T Mobility.

Farmer’s Market sponsors-to-date include: Jupiter Medical Center, Land Rover Palm Beach, Jaguar Palm Beach, Palm Beach Medical, Rhythm & Hues, Parkline Apartments Palm Beaches, SUNNY 107.9, WIRK 103.1, The Palm Beach Post and Palm Beach Daily News

Parking for Currie Park is available along Flagler Drive, or concert goers are encouraged to travel by way of the City’s free and fun trolley system, which has several stops near Currie Park on the Blue Line.

Currie Park is located at 2400 N. Flagler Drive 33407. For more information about The Palm Beach Post Sunday on the Waterfront, the annual Farmer’s Market at Currie Park, or the City of West Palm Beach’s other free community events, please visit www.wpb.org/events or call (561) 822-1515. For news and updates, follow the City of West Palm Beach on Facebook @CityofWPB and on Twitter and Instagram @westpalmbch.

