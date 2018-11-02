Husband of Missing Delray Mom May Agree to Plea Deal

A Palm Beach County man could be changing his tune today in the disappearance of his wife at sea on Mother’s Day weekend.

Lewis Bennett is due to appear in court today in Miami, and he may change his “not guilty” plea and agree to a plea deal.

Lewis Bennett is slated to appear in court to change his “not guilty” plea in the 2017 murder of his wife at sea, according to federal documents. https://t.co/deqamqy30e — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) November 2, 2018

The 41-year-old is accused of killing his wife last year while they were sailing from the Bahamas to South Florida, but Isabella Hellmann’s body has never been found.

Bennett was charged with second-degree murder in February for killing 41-year-old Isabella Hellmann of Delray Beach.

He also had plead guilty last November to stealing thousands of dollars worth of silver and gold coins.

Prosecutors delayed his trial from April 2 to no earlier than February 2019, according to court documents.

Bennett has a hearing in federal court in Miami on Friday for “arraignment on superseding information,” which likely means prosecutors are filing some form of lesser or reduced charge.

That will be followed on Monday with a “change of plea hearing” where Bennett could plead guilty or no contest to a new charge.

The hearing is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 5 in Miami at 3 p.m.

Hellmann was last seen the night of Mother’s Day in 2017 on a 40-foot Catamaran with Bennett about 26 nautical miles west of Cay Sal, Bahamas on Mother’s Day, according to court documents.

After the boat hit an unknown object, Bennett said he went below deck to search for his wife.

When he didn’t see her and noticed the boat taking on water, he set off an emergency alert EPERB, and was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Bennett tried to have Hellman pronounced legally dead, but it was postponed by a judge who wanted the U.S. Coast Guard to weigh in first.