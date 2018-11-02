Husband of Missing Delray Mom Offered Plea Deal

The husband charged with the murder of a mother from Delray Beach who vanished at sea is set to plead guilty to a lesser charge in her death.

Court documents show federal prosecutors are reducing the second degree murder charge against Lewis Bennett to a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

According to the criminal affidavit, The 41-year-old is accused of killing his wife last year while they were sailing from the Bahamas to South Florida, but Isabella Hellmann’s body has never been found.

Bennett was charged with second-degree murder in February for killing 41-year-old Isabella Hellmann of Delray Beach.

He also had plead guilty last November to stealing thousands of dollars worth of silver and gold coins.

Prosecutors delayed his trial from April 2 to no earlier than February 2019, according to court documents.

Bennett has a hearing in federal court in Miami on Friday for “arraignment on superseding information,” which means prosecutors will be filing the lesser charge for involuntary manslaughter against Bennett.

That will be followed on Monday with a “change of plea hearing” where Bennett could plead guilty or no contest to the new, reduced charge.

The hearing is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 5 in Miami at 3 p.m.

Hellmann was last seen the night of Mother’s Day in 2017 on a 40-foot Catamaran with Bennett about 26 nautical miles west of Cay Sal, Bahamas on Mother’s Day, according to court documents.

After the boat hit an unknown object, Bennett said he went below deck to search for his wife.

When he didn’t see her and noticed the boat taking on water, he set off an emergency alert EPERB, and was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Bennett tried to have Hellman pronounced legally dead, but it was postponed by a judge who wanted the U.S. Coast Guard to weigh in first.