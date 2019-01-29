Husband of Woman Lost at Sea to be Sentenced in her Disappearance

The husband of a Delray woman who disappeared at sea in May of 2017 while on a trip with him, is expected to be sentenced Tuesday.

According to the report, Lewis Bennett is expected in court today after pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the disappearance and possible death of his newly-married wife Isabella Hellman.

Bennett told authorities that he woke up on May 15th after his catamaran struck something west of Cay Sal in the Bahamas. He then said went top side and noticed that the catamaran was taking on water and he could not locate Hellmann anywhere but remembered last seeing her on the bow of the boat wearing a life vest around 1:00 AM. Bennett then said because the boat was taking on water and he jumped into a raft with a satellite phone, an emergency locator beacon, and his bookbag and waited for the coast guard.

He was eventually rescued a day later and dropped off in Marathon.

Bennett then reportedly asked the coast guard for a “letter of presumed death,” just before or within a day of them calling off the search, according to court documents.

After an investigation into Hellman’s disappearance, the FBI claimed that Bennett intentionally sank the boat while off of the coast of the Bahamas.

“Lewis Richard Bennett knowingly and unlawfully killed Isabella Hellman with malice aforethought within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States.”

However, their verdict did not hold because the boat was lost after it sank with a coast guard beacon and the beacon died.

In October of that same year, Bennett then asked the coast guard to declare his wife dead before inquiring about access to remaining assets — a 2006 Mercedes-Benz C230 and two bank accounts, one with $5,001 and another containing $724, according to court documents.

While the FBI could not get him on Hellmen’s disappearance, they did find that when he was rescued, he had a stash of stolen coins from the Bahamas. He received 7 months in prison followed by 3 years supervision.

Family members of Hellman believe that Bennett intentionally killed Hellman because they argued about where they should raise their child. It was said that Hellman wanted to raise her in the states while Bennett wanted to raise her in Australia. They are now asking for a delay in the trial to allow for representation for the child who they believe should be treated as a crime victim in the case.

