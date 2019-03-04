Husky Reportedly Rips Off a 4-Year-Old’s Arm While Playing

A 4-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after he had his arm ripped off and possibly eaten by his neighbor’s huskies.

According to the report, the child was in his own backyard when he saw the neighbor’s dogs and decided to stick his sock-covered hand through the chain-link fence between the yards to pet the dogs.

That’s when one of the dogs bit the boy on the mid-forearm and pulled, ripping off the boy’s lower arm and hand.

The child was immediately rushed to the hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

Authorities found the dog about an hour after the incident, however, they were unable to locate the boy’s arm. Investigators now believe one of the dogs may have eaten the arm.

Both dogs were placed in quarantine by animal control officers.

It is unclear if any charges will be filed.